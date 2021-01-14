Watch now: Illinois National Guard departs for Biden inauguration

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday activated around 200 guardsmen to provide additional security on Inauguration Day.

That includes security forces from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield and the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base, and around 100 military police soldiers with the 494th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade's 33rd Military Police Battalion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're going in there prepared for anything that might come," said Moushon, who is also criminal analyst with the Peoria Police Department. "I'm very excited to support this mission."

It has been an unprecedented year for guard operations for the 182nd Airlift Wing, officials with the wing said Thursday. The state called on the guard — many of whom are students and civilian workers — for help on multiple occasions over the past year.

In March, 43 guard members assisted in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the security forces unit were activated over the summer to support the Peoria Police Department during a civil disobedience mission.

Wood, a freshman at Illinois State University studying business and marketing, was in her first week of online classes when she learned she would be sent to Washington.