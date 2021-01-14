Watch now: Illinois National Guard departs for Biden inauguration

PEORIA — Tech. Sgt. Jacob Moushon and Airman Bridget Wood didn't know where they would sleep Thursday night.
They didn't know where they would land their plane, or what their orders were. They don't even know when they will return to Illinois.
But they did know they are among 200 Illinois National Guard members deploying in what their leaders called "a historic mission" to secure the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
"It's an honor to wear this uniform," said Wood.
Moushon, 29, of Peoria, and Wood, 20, of Morton, are two of 18 members of the Illinois National Guard 182nd Airlift Wing Security Forces, based in Peoria, who left Thursday morning to provide security at the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day.
There they will join more than 20,000 National Guard members securing Capitol Hill ahead of concerns for potential violence following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday activated around 200 guardsmen to provide additional security on Inauguration Day.
That includes security forces from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield and the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base, and around 100 military police soldiers with the 494th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade's 33rd Military Police Battalion.
"We're going in there prepared for anything that might come," said Moushon, who is also criminal analyst with the Peoria Police Department. "I'm very excited to support this mission."
It has been an unprecedented year for guard operations for the 182nd Airlift Wing, officials with the wing said Thursday. The state called on the guard — many of whom are students and civilian workers — for help on multiple occasions over the past year.
In March, 43 guard members assisted in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the security forces unit were activated over the summer to support the Peoria Police Department during a civil disobedience mission.
Wood, a freshman at Illinois State University studying business and marketing, was in her first week of online classes when she learned she would be sent to Washington.
Without any idea when she will return to Normal, Wood will have to keep up with her studies from wherever she is based.
"I'm going to try my best," she said Thursday morning. "It definitely is kind of stressful."
Moushon has served in the National Guard for nine years. In that time he has been deployed to Afghanistan, where he was stationed for around 10 months, and has helped on several other missions.
Though both he and Wood are nervous for the coming days, he said "We prepare for this not just a few days before, but all year."
The goal of the mission is to provide support and to keep any protests as peaceful as possible, he said. Use of force is contingent on the situation, but he said the guard doesn't want to use any force at all.
"When you're deployed to the Middle East, we're at war," said Moushon, which he said is different from their mission in Washington, where "The people on the other side of the fence are Americans. They're our brothers and sisters ..."
Photos: Illinois National Guardsmen deploy to Washington, D.C. for inauguration
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.