Watch now: Illinois reporting 1,545 new cases of coronavirus disease

SPRINGFIELD – Hospital metrics Tuesday showed the number of hospital beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators occupied by COVID-19 patients are all at their lowest levels since the state began updating the numbers daily on April 12.
There were 4,002 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, the lowest since there were 4,091 hospitalized on April 12. There were 993 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, the first time that number fell below 1,000 during the period of daily updates. There were 576 COVID-19 patients on ventilators – the first time that number fell below 600 in the period.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during the governor’s daily COVID-19 teleconference Tuesday that the trend downward was good news, although they would be watched closely as the state moves toward a gradual reopening.
“This just solidifies these measures have been working, both the stay-at-home, both the masking, both the social distancing. All of those things are affected and that's why we've got numbers that are improving,” she said.
Ezike said while case numbers continue to climb, that’s a function of increased testing. Over the past seven days, Gov. JB Pritzker said, Illinois has become the number one state in the nation for testing per capita among the most populous states in the nation.
There were 1,545 new cases reported in the past 24 hours among 18,443 tested for a positivity rate of 8.4 percent. There are now 98,030 confirmed cases among 621,684 tested since the pandemic arrived, although the majority of those who have tested positive have recovered.
There were another 146 virus-related deaths reported Tuesday as well, pushing the total to 4,379.
“And we know that the deaths would have been significantly increased if we had not implemented a stay-at-home order,” Ezike said. “We could have been seen tens of thousands of deaths. So as we move to reopen we must do it safely and deliberately.”
Pritzker said all four regions of the state are set to move to the third phase of his reopening plan by the end of May.
Ezike said as more Illinoisans venture farther from their homes, health officials will be watching the hospitalization numbers closely to “make sure that these measures that have loosened don't have a spike that will make us want to tamp the brakes a little bit.”
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering his daily update on coronavirus in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,545 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide, as well as the following 146 additional deaths:
- Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female over 100, 1 male over 100
- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Kankakee County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 100+
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
