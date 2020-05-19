Watch now: Illinois reporting 1,545 new cases of coronavirus disease

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Hospital metrics Tuesday showed the number of hospital beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators occupied by COVID-19 patients are all at their lowest levels since the state began updating the numbers daily on April 12.

There were 4,002 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, the lowest since there were 4,091 hospitalized on April 12. There were 993 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, the first time that number fell below 1,000 during the period of daily updates. There were 576 COVID-19 patients on ventilators – the first time that number fell below 600 in the period.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during the governor’s daily COVID-19 teleconference Tuesday that the trend downward was good news, although they would be watched closely as the state moves toward a gradual reopening.

“This just solidifies these measures have been working, both the stay-at-home, both the masking, both the social distancing. All of those things are affected and that's why we've got numbers that are improving,” she said.