Watch now: Illinois reports 2,450 additional cases of COVID-19
Virus Outbreak Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an extension of the stay-at-home order for the state as well as a mandatory face covering order at his daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center in Chicago on April 23. 

 TYLER LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. 

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state was reporting 2,450 more positive cases than Friday and an additional 105 deaths. 

The state is reporting a total of 58,505 confirmed cases, including 2,559 deaths, since the pandemic began. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.  

Ezike also encouraged Illinoisans to stay physically active and take up hobbies such as gardening or learning a new language to stay occupied during the stay-at-home restrictions.

"We've done a tremendous job in this state and I thank every one of you for your participation and support of each other," she said. 

IDPH said the additional deaths reported Saturday were:

  • Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Clinton County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
  • Jefferson County: 2 females 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • McDonough County: 1 male 70s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 60s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

This story will be updated. 

