Watch now: Illinois Republicans seek investigative panel on Madigan

The complaint alleged that ComEd tried to “influence and reward” Madigan by giving financial benefits to his allies. As part of a deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine.

Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and in a statement issued Wednesday, before the GOP request for the investigative committee was made public, again denied making legislative decisions “with improper motives.”

The petition requesting the creation of the special investigative committee was filed by Durkin and other House GOP members and was delivered to Madigan’s Springfield office on Monday, the speaker said in the statement.

Madigan “immediately recused himself from consideration of this matter,” and designated House Majority Leader Greg Harris to handle it, Harris said in a statement.

Harris appointed Democratic state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch as the chair of the committee, and Democratic Reps. Elizabeth Hernandez and Natalie Manley as members, who will serve alongside Republican state Reps. Tom Demmer, Deanne Mazzochi and Grant Wehrli.