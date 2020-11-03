Watch now: It's Election Day in the Decatur region. Here are 10 things to know. 🗳️

If you’ve already cast your ballot, there are no take-backs, and it’s illegal to vote again. Voting more than once in an election in Illinois is a felony, punishable by two to five years in prison.

WHAT IF I WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON BUT HAVE A MAIL-IN BALLOT?

If you applied and were approved for a mail-in ballot but decide to vote in person instead, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place and surrender it to an election official. You’ll then be given a standard ballot that you can use to vote in person.

HOW MANY HAVE CAST BALLOTS?

Statewide, of the approximately 3.5 million people who have voted early, nearly 1.7 million of them sent mail-in ballots and close to 1.8 million voted in person, according to the State Board of Elections. The vote-by-mail ballots already cast reflect more than 71% of the 2.4 million requests for ballots across Illinois.​

WHEN WILL WE GET RESULTS?

It depends.

Nationally, absentee voting amid coronavirus has changed the vote-counting timeline, and there aren’t uniform practices for counting those ballots. That makes it difficult to predict when certain key battlegrounds, much less a national result, could be called.