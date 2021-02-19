Watch now: Lawmakers, political observers reflect on Madigan's downstate legacy

That district, represented by Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, connects the urban areas of Springfield and Decatur and is more than one-quarter Black.

But there are almost no Democrats left who represent mostly rural, conservative constituencies, a stark change from the early days of Madigan’s House tenure, when his best friend, the now-indicted Mike McClain, was a Democrat from Quincy. And Jim McPike, a Democrat from Alton, was his majority leader from 1983 to 1995.

Yet, just as the elder Daley — Madigan’s political mentor — worked with the opposite political party, Madigan “was willing to work with downstate Republican governors like (Jim) Edgar and George Ryan,” Shaw said.

Edgar, a native of Coles County who was the state’s moderate Republican governor from 1991 to 1999, said that “downstate probably did better off of Madigan's speakership than they might have thought.”