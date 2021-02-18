Watch now: Lawmakers, political observers reflect on Madigan's downstate legacy

“He was there to help Chicago. I think over the years, he began to have a much better statewide perspective. But, many of the programs that he supported and helped pass benefited downstate as well as Chicago,” Edgar said. “A lot of things were based on formulas like education. And downstate did pretty well on most of those formulas because it was based off need and many areas of downstate were as poor as some of the areas of Chicago.”

Madigan supported the evidence-based education funding model that was signed into law by Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017, for instance, which created the framework to divert more state funds to downstate schools as well as Chicago.

Before that, he supported Edgar’s school funding reform initiative, which would have raised income taxes and reduced property taxes to shift the burden of funding schools to the state. That effort was killed by then-Senate President James “Pate” Phillip, who represented the Chicago suburbs.

Edgar said that Madigan “brought stability to the process” and “always knew where his votes were.”

“And as a result, when you negotiated with him, you knew that if he agreed to something that he was going to deliver,” Edgar said. “And that isn't always true of all leaders.”