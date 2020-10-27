Watch now: Macon County adds 104 more COVID cases; 2 more regions hit with mitigations

DECATUR — For the second time in three days, Macon County health officials reported more than 100 new cases of coronavirus.

The Macon County Health Department on Monday said 104 more residents tested positive. That comes after 123 new cases on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.

Officials predicted days with high numbers during a news conference on Friday, citing both a test result backlog and the spike in cases across the state and country.

To date, Macon County has reported 3,176 cases. Of those, 1,737 have been released from isolation, 1,348 remain in home isolation, 52 have died and 39 are hospitalized.

Elsewhere in the region, Shelby and Moultrie counties each reported an additional death.

State officials on Monday announced increased hospitalizations statewide and enhanced mitigations for two more regions.

“So no matter where in Illinois you call home, as you go about your daily lives, remember that this is not over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Peoria. “There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise. And we have to get prepared.”