Watch now: Pelosi appoints Rep. Rodney Davis to Jan. 6 panel; 2 others rejected

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Wednesday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is following “a completely partisan process” in rejecting two GOP lawmakers from serving on the special panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement.
Pelosi has the authority to approve or reject members, per committee rules, though she acknowledged her move was unusual. She said “the unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”
The select committee was created to investigate the security failures that led to the attack on the Capitol, which occurred while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results, as required by the Constitution. Dozens of police officers were injured as the violent mob pushed past and broke into the Capitol building.
It's disappointing that Speaker Pelosi is playing politics with an important issue like investigating the events surrounding 1/6. There were security failures that happened under her leadership, and it's vitally important we find answers so we can make sure it won't happen again. pic.twitter.com/jzwuM42rjf
Democrats have said the investigation will go on whether the Republicans participate or not, as Pelosi has already appointed eight of the 13 members — including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Trump critic — and that gives them a bipartisan quorum to proceed, according to committee rules.
The move is emblematic of the raw political tensions in Congress that have only escalated since the insurrection and raises the possibility that the investigation — the only comprehensive probe currently being conducted of the attack — will be done almost entirely by Democrats. The House voted in May to create an independent investigation that would have been evenly split between the parties, but Senate Republicans blocked that approach in a vote last month.
Pelosi on Wednesday accepted McCarthy’s three other picks — Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls. But McCarthy said that all five or none would participate.
McCarthy said Pelosi's move will damage the institution of Congress.
“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said.
Davis during a press conference said Pelosi continues “to play politics.”
"We are going to continue to ask questions. And, frankly there are many questions about why this Capitol was so unprepared,” he said.
Davis had been Trump’s Illinois campaign co-chair and is in his fifth term in Congress. There is speculation his district, which stretches from Bloomington-Normal to southwestern Illinois, may be divided after redistricting. Additionally, Davis has been discussed as a possible gubernatorial candidate against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who recently announced he will be seeking another term.
Davis on Wednesday said those charged with protecting the Capitol didn’t have the equipment or preparation, and lawmakers would have pressed why more hasn’t been done. He said Pelosi hasn’t done enough.
“We were hoping to get those answers, but unfortunately, we’re not going to,” he said.
The panel will hold its first hearing next week, with at least four rank-and-file police officers who battled rioters that day testifying about their experiences.
The Associated Press and Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds to a question at a news conference last month. On Wednesday, she rejected two Republicans picked by GOP leadership to serve on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, speaks with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, in the House chamber during the vote to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference as Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., looks on at Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. She cited the "integrity" of the investigation. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)