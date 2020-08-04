Watch now: Pritkzer speaks about 'troubling trends' in Southern Illinois, Metro East

CARBONDALE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is speaking at Southern Illinois University Carbondale about concerns with the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
"Southern Illinois and the Metro East are both seeing troubling trends," said Pritzker, who on Monday announced a $5 million ad campaign to encourage the use of face masks.
Jackson County is one of 11 counties that has been placed in a warning level by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state classifies a county as reaching a “warning level” when it sees an increase in at least two risk indicators under the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, which allows for tighter restrictions for regions that breach levels set for various metrics.
"Unfortunately, right now the virus is winning in Jackson County," Pritkzer said, asking residents to take the coronavirus seriously and protect themselves.
The largest increase in cases is occurring in people in their 20s and younger, he said, adding that house parties have contributed to the spread.
This story will be updated.
