Watch now: Pritzker administration working on guidance for reopening next week

“We’re still in a phase where 10 people or fewer is the desired number. That’s what the epidemiologists are recommending and so on,” he said. “Many small stores, that is a number that is maybe less than they normally have in their store, but it’s still a reasonably good number and they can keep track of people who are coming in and out, and people who can’t fit in can certainly socially distance as they wait outside to go in.”

“With regard to churches and mosques and synagogues, I think it’s important for people to get together and worship, but again, we’ve got to follow the same rules. The whole idea here – and this isn’t something that I made up, this is something that the epidemiologists really have emphasized – that until we know whether having larger groups together and what the effect of that is, we need to watch what it’s like when we let everybody get together in groups of 10, even with social distancing.”

IDPH reported Thursday that 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state over the previous 24 hours and that 87 additional people had died of virus-related illness. That brings the total since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois to 102,686 confirmed cases and 4,607 deaths. The disease has been detected in 100 of the state’s 102 counties.