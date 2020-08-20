Watch now: Pritzker-backed group promoting graduated-rate tax goes up with first ad of campaign season

At issue is changing the state’s currently mandated flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate tax structure that increases along with income, similar to the federal income tax. A law adopted if voters ratify the proposed constitutional amendment would increase taxes on those making more than $250,000, supporters say, meaning 97% of taxpayers would pay no more or less than they do now.

The change would raise billions of dollars for state government on an annual basis.

But the issue has become more complicated because of veteran Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, who was implicated in an alleged federal bribery and influence scheme involving ComEd.

The state’s largest utility has agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with investigators for three years in what prosecutors allege was a near-decadelong scheme to provide Madigan allies with jobs and contracts to win the speaker’s favor.

Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied ever making a legislative decision with improper motives.