Watch now: Pritzker budget plan keeps spending flat, closing $900 million 'corporate loopholes'

It was Pritzker’s third budget message since taking office in 2019. And unlike others that were delivered from the House chamber in the Capitol, this year’s message was delivered remotely through a prerecorded video due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The address was recorded at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, which now serves as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

In his speech, Pritzker had harsh rhetoric for “far right” Republicans at all levels of government, describing them as “carnival barkers,” for lobbying against federal relief to states and for defying health guidelines. He also once again made note of the two-year budget impasse presided over by Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner, calling it a “self-inflicted” period of suffering which saw the state’s backlog of unpaid bills balloon to over $16 billion.

He said in the past 20 years, as pension payments have become an increasing burden on state finances, Illinois’ number of government employees has shrunk by 30%, the Illinois State Police force has shrunk by 40%, and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency work force shrunk by 60%, he said.