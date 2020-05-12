Watch now: Pritzker considering withholding funds from counties reopening early

He added the size of such an aid package would be “dependent upon whether or not we are able to get relief from the federal government” for lost revenues such as sales and income taxes.

“I think it would be best if they could get together before the end of May, so that we can get the very necessary things done like our budget,” he said.

Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health released guidelines for a return to session. They include an exclusion of the public and lobbyists while allowing for lawmakers and staff, increased sanitization of surfaces and temperature checks at the door. Everyone should remain six feet apart, and only the necessary number of lawmakers to reach a quorum should be on the floor at any one time.

Committees should be conducted by phone or videoconference, per the guidelines. After the session, lawmakers and staff should isolate for seven days.

The guidelines also urge those 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions, not to travel to Springfield. Many lawmakers, including 78-year-old Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago, fall into that upper age bracket.