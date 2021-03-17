Watch now: Pritzker in Decatur visit highlights vaccine equity efforts, condemns anti-Asian violence

Though Pritzker said he’s “more optimistic today than I have ever been throughout this pandemic,” he cautioned that more contagious variants of COVID-19 are out there and could hamper the state’s efforts to reopen if people let their guards down.

Illinois’ COVID-19 positivity rate is a low 2.2% — and the region that includes Macon County is an even lower 2%. However, there are cautionary tales across the globe, with cases spiking in Europe, including Italy, which imposed its third COVID-19 lockdown a few days ago.

“We want to be careful here,” Pritzker said. “These variants move faster than the original COVID-19. And so the idea that you could watch it for some number of weeks while it's ticking up mildly and think about addressing it then could be a much shorter period of time. And we have to react more quickly.”

Pritzker and health officials agree that the best defense against a new outbreak of COVID-19 beyond precautionary measures enacted is getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

About 12.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated and 23% have received at least their first dose. The state is also now averaging more than 100,000 doses administered per day.

Yet even with supply steadily increasing, it has not yet met demand.