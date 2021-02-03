Watch now: Pritzker OKs legislators to receive COVID-19 vaccination in current phase; many say they will wait their turn (copy) (copy)

SPRINGFIELD — Despite a limited supply, Illinois lawmakers were given the go-ahead by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday to receive their COVID-19 vaccination during the current stage of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The change comes after private clamoring from some rank-and-file members, who pressed Pritzker to give them the option to receive the vaccine before returning to Springfield for legislative session this spring.
“At the request of members of the General Assembly, any of the 177 state legislators who wish to be inoculated will be allowed to receive their vaccine in Phase 1b,” said Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh in a statement. “The state of Illinois has urgent and vital business that must be addressed, and we hope that the General Assembly will engage in a robust and productive schedule in coming weeks and months.”
Besides the House returning Feb. 10 to vote on rules that will permit them to meet remotely, lawmakers are not expected back in-person until at least March.
The vaccine tweak puts lawmakers in the same group as frontline essential workers, such as first responders, teachers, prison guards and grocery store workers, and residents over the age of 65. About 3.2 million people fall into this category, according to the state’s vaccination plan.
The state entered Phase 1B on Jan. 25 when it was determined that those ahead in line, about 850,000 healthcare workers and the residents and staff of long term care facilities, who wanted to receive the vaccine were able to do so.
In the back of the queue are about 6 million people between the ages of 16 and 64, who will not be eligible until a greater supply of vaccines are available.
Lawmakers were divided on their addition to Phase 1B, with some welcoming it as a necessary step for the legislature to safely meet given the logistics and travel involved while others decried it as allowing a privileged few to cut in line ahead of those who need the vaccine more.
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch called Pritzker’s decision “a welcomed step in the interest of government functionality and safety.”
Senate President Don Harmon said the General Assembly “has important work to do this spring” that will have to be done in person and that “vaccines would help those most at risk participate without jeopardizing their health.”
Both said lawmakers with underlying conditions or that have vulnerable family members should consider getting vaccinated.
But Republicans were scathing in their criticism of Pritzker’s action.
"I cannot tell my constituents who have life-threatening health conditions that I'm going to get the vaccine before they do,” said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, noting that many with health issues under the age of 65 do not have an opportunity to get a shot. “We need to help those at most risk of death before giving it to politicians."
Illinois Republican Party chair Tim Schneider said the decision “displayed a shameful lack of judgement by the governor.”
And, if legislators were clamoring to get vaccinated, they weren’t doing so publicly. Several lawmakers in central Illinois reached Wednesday said they will still wait to get inoculated despite getting the go-ahead from Pritzker.
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, one of the state's youngest legislators, said he understood lawmakers receiving the vaccine if they are 65 or older and thus already eligible. But he said including all 177 members of the General Assembly in the group was “not morally right.”
“The legislature who refuses to meet hardly ever wants to now push themselves in front of people that need it the most,” McClure said. “That's just typical Illinois. Honestly, it's unfortunate.”
When asked if she will receive her shot in this stage, State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, said, “No, I'll wait my turn.”
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who was eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A due to his profession as a funeral director, said his office is bombarded daily with seniors looking for help signing up for vaccination. He said he opted to wait so those who need it can get it ahead of him.
“That is the priority in my opinion, and I imagine many of my colleagues feel the same,” Brady said. “In due time, the priorities have to be set, and I think that’s what’s important right now, is that senior population. Let’s get that one first.”
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said he’s “not going to jump in front of some 85-year-old that really needs it.” Butler tested positive for COVID-19 in October.
“But, at the end of the day, we need to step up the vaccinations overall,” Butler said. “It's not a matter of should the legislators get in front of anybody else, we just need to start rolling it out better so we can take care of it.”
As of Wednesday, just under 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, according to the state’s department of public health. 244,588 people, about 1.92% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated.
The state has been administered a seven-day-rolling average of 45,787 doses per day, per IDPH.
Pritzker, at a news conference in Champaign Wednesday morning, said despite giving lawmakers the option to get vaccinated in this current phase, he will wait to receive his shot.
“I’m waiting my turn. I think it’s important for many of us to set an example in that way,” he said. “Many legislators asked if they could be vaccinated because there is so much work that needs to be done.”
Reporter Tim Eggert contributed to this article.