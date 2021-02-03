Watch now: Pritzker OKs legislators to receive COVID-19 vaccination in current phase; many say they will wait their turn (copy) (copy)

The state entered Phase 1B on Jan. 25 when it was determined that those ahead in line, about 850,000 healthcare workers and the residents and staff of long term care facilities, who wanted to receive the vaccine were able to do so.

In the back of the queue are about 6 million people between the ages of 16 and 64, who will not be eligible until a greater supply of vaccines are available.

Lawmakers were divided on their addition to Phase 1B, with some welcoming it as a necessary step for the legislature to safely meet given the logistics and travel involved while others decried it as allowing a privileged few to cut in line ahead of those who need the vaccine more.

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch called Pritzker’s decision “a welcomed step in the interest of government functionality and safety.”

Senate President Don Harmon said the General Assembly “has important work to do this spring” that will have to be done in person and that “vaccines would help those most at risk participate without jeopardizing their health.”

Both said lawmakers with underlying conditions or that have vulnerable family members should consider getting vaccinated.

But Republicans were scathing in their criticism of Pritzker’s action.