Watch now: Pritzker on COVID-19 fight: ‘We’re going it alone, as the White House has left all the states to do’

“In order to reopen businesses, in order for people to feel confident, we have to make sure that we’re constantly growing those efforts,” Pritzker said.

He attributed the continued rise in positive cases to that increase in testing, and said the percentage of tests that are positive has not been going up.

“The truth is that what we watch are the positivity rates, you know the rates at which people are testing positive, so is that rate stable or going down, and it is in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “We also watch the hospitalization rate, how many new people are entering the hospital, which is roughly flat around the state, and then we are watching the number of hospital beds that are available.”

Officials know that they need to maintain a certain number of open beds in case new cases surge, and could also turn elective surgeries back off to free up resources, Pritzker said. People are still required to wear masks in public.

“We will not reopen unless we meet all of the standards I’ve set for doing so,” he said.

Illinois has also seen examples of cases of serious illiness in children that may be linked to COVID-19, which have been tied to deaths in New York, but many questions remain unanswered, Pritzker said.