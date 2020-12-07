Watch now: Pritzker on Halbrook Christmas party in Arthur: 'Shame on him'

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Monday called out state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, for having a Christmas party in Arthur in which an estimated 100 people attended.

"Shame on him. Shame on him for having people in a room packed together, not wearing a mask. He knows better. He should know better. If he doesn't, maybe he shouldn't be in the General Assembly," he said.

Halbrook on Thursday held the party at Yoder's Kitchen. State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who has challenged the governor's COVID restrictions, posted photos of the event on his Facebook page showing people in attendance not wearing masks.

"It was a great way to begin the holidays," Bailey wrote.

The photos show that state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, also was in attendance.

The state has been operating under COVID restrictions that limit crowd sizes.