Watch now: Pritzker on Halbrook Christmas party in Arthur: 'Shame on him'

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Monday called out state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, for having a Christmas party in Arthur in which an estimated 100 people attended.
"Shame on him. Shame on him for having people in a room packed together, not wearing a mask. He knows better. He should know better. If he doesn't, maybe he shouldn't be in the General Assembly," he said.
Halbrook on Thursday held the party at Yoder's Kitchen. State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who has challenged the governor's COVID restrictions, posted photos of the event on his Facebook page showing people in attendance not wearing masks.
"It was a great way to begin the holidays," Bailey wrote.
The photos show that state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, also was in attendance.
Support Local Journalism
The state has been operating under COVID restrictions that limit crowd sizes.
Pritzker was asked about the event during his daily press conference. A reporter also asked the governor about why he was taking "a hard line" with Halbrook when there also was news Monday that a Chicago alderman flouted states COVID rules. Alderman Tom Tunney acknowledged Monday that he violated state and city orders banning indoor dining when he allowed indoor dining at restaurants he owns.
“We have, on occasion, sat regular diners in the back of the restaurant ... I made a mistake, and I’m owning up to it. I should have not sat regular customers in my restaurant whatsoever,” said Tunney, who owns Ann Sather restaurants.
The difference, Pritzker said, is "the alderman admitted he shouldn't have done it."
Pritzker in October ordered restaurants in Illinois to close their dining rooms for a second time since the pandemic began.
The 24 most unique town names in Illinois
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.