Watch now: Pritzker outlines revised mitigation plan, announces move into Tier 2 by three regions

Pritzker said if current trends hold, most regions will be out of Tier 3 in the coming days.

The announcement came as the rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate continued to decline statewide for the seventh straight day, dropping to 6.5%.

Hospitalizations continued on a steady decline as well, with 3,446 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at the end of Thursday, including 712 in intensive care unit beds and 386 on ventilators.

To move into Tier 1, a region must have a test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days and meet the same hospitalization requirements that allowed it to move into Tier 2.

To move from Tier 1 to basic Phase 4 mitigations, a region must have a positivity rate below 6.5% for three days while meeting the same requirements for hospital bed availability.

New variant

While Pritzker highlighted progress, he noted masking, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings will still be important as the virus evolves. A new variant first discovered in the U.K. has been identified in Chicago. Vaccines are expected to still be effective against the new variant.