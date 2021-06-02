Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois on track to fully reopen from COVID rules next week

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois was on track to shed all remaining COVID-19 business restrictions and fully reopen the state by June 11.

There are no capacity limits in Phase 5, the final phase in the state's reopening plan. Large gatherings may resume without restrictions. Anyone over 2 years old who is not vaccinated is still required to continue to wear a mask when unable socially distance from others.

The state continues to monitor virus numbers especially to see how Memorial Day weekend affected the spread of the virus, the governor said during a news conference in Peoria Wednesday.

"As the numbers are coming down, I just looked at them on my way here, we have declining numbers of cases, declining numbers of people in the hospital, declining numbers of people in the hospital with COVID," Pritzker said. "So, my expectation is on June 11 as projected, we will move to Phase 5."

As vaccination rates increased, the number of infections, deaths and hospitalizations decreased dramatically in April and May. As of Tuesday, more than 67% of Illinoisans had received at least one dose and nearly 51% were fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. From May 25 to 31, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive was 1.6%.

If COVID-19 numbers remain low, Illinois will move into Phase 5 a week from Friday.

As of Wednesday, the entire state was in a "bridge phase" between the fourth and fifth phases. Some capacity limits remained in the bridge phase.

