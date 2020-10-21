Watch now: Pritzker says mitigation rules will be enforced; COVID-19 infections continue to rise

Illinois State Police officers have been alerted to be on patrol in areas with coronavirus mitigation efforts in place, Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday.

"They have the ability to issue citations, but they'll start by asking people to disperse and warnings and so on," Pritzker said. "But they have the ability to issue citations and also with the information we get at the state level we can take away people's liquor license."

Pritzker said that so far he has been reluctant to pull the liquor license from an establishment that refuses to adhere to the mitigation guidelines "because it has a semi-permanent effect on a business."

"But now we're going to be making sure we enforce that," he said.

Pritzker made the comment as four of the state's 11 regions for monitoring the coronavirus pandemic are under mitigation measures because of increasing COVID-19 caseloads. In each of those regions, indoor service at bars and restaurants is forbidden and those establishments must close by 11 p.m. Also, crowds in those regions are limited to 25 or fewer people.

"It is up to each of those regions to continue to enforce the mask mandate, to make sure that they're keeping within the capacity limits that we know they're supposed to," Pritzker said.