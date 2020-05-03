Watch now: Pritzker says ‘no other way’ to curb coronavirus than stay-at-home restrictions. Others disagree.

With more testing being done, Pritzker cautioned against looking only at the total case numbers, urging residents to also consider the state’s “positivity rate” for coronavirus.

“How many people did we test? Among the people we tested, how many tested positive?” Pritzker said. “That is the number for us that ought to be going down.”

The governor said the state’s positivity rate has varied between 15% and 21%. He did not say what the positivity rate was on Sunday.

“We want it to go down even further,” he said. “It is an indication that there is lower infection rate across the state.”

With the state continuing to report thousands of positive coronavirus cases each day, Pritzker was asked how long the state’s “plateau” will last. Many medical experts have said they want to see case totals, and metrics that measure the spread of the disease, fall consistently for days before restrictions can be lifted.

“I hope it doesn’t last too long,” he said, adding that different states are experiencing different curves, and he hopes the state’s cases begin to decline soon.