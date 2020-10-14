Watch now: Pritzker says residents may need to rethink holidays amid COVID

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Illinois has done relatively well in slowing the spread of the virus compared with its Midwestern neighbors, it never reduced spread to the low levels seen in New York and New England, Murphy said. He attributed this to students returning to school, employees returning to workplaces in greater numbers, the politicization of the pandemic and fatigue with social distancing and other precautions urged by public health officials.

With vaccines and treatments in development, Murphy said he believes that “a year from now, we’re going to be in a very different and much better place.”

But first, there is a difficult winter ahead.

“Wait till it gets really cold here,” Murphy said. “This is going to be a nightmare. And the public health people are ringing the bells, but I don’t think people get it. … We never got rid of wave one, but this winter is going to be, I think, very challenging.”

The latest daily count of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 came from a batch of 52,669 tests conducted during a 24-hour period.

As of Tuesday night, 1,974 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois, with 390 patients in intensive care units and 153 on ventilators.