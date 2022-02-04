Watch now: Pritzker speech, responses offer campaign preview

SPRINGFIELD — When Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his combined budget and state of the state address Wednesday, one phrase in particular stood out: “spelunking for misery.”

“Contrary to those folks who spend their time orbiting Illinois politics just spelunking for misery, our state has a lot to be proud of,” Pritzker said, calling out Republicans critical of his — and, by extension, Democratic legislative supermajorities’ — stewardship of the state.

The phrase later took on a life of its own as a Twitter hashtag used by top Pritzker officials to dismiss these criticisms, arguing that Republicans would rather look for the negative than accept the positive.

The speech, in a sense, can be considered the opening salvo to Pritzker's reelection campaign, with the governor taking full advantage of unexpectedly-good budget numbers while offering a passionate defense of his sometimes-controversial legislative record just nine months ahead of facing voters.

Pritzker touted major initiatives passed during his first three years in office, including $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program and the Clean and Equitable Jobs Act, which aims to move the state towards 100% renewable energy by 2050.

At the same time, he pushed back on Republican calls to repeal Democratic legislative wins such as the landmark criminal justice reform law — known as the SAFE-T Act — and several pro-choice initiatives meant to ensure abortion access if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“At a time when politicians in some places have dipped their toes into the waters of sedition, or pulled chairs up for the ghosts of Jim Crow ... or are telling women you have to take your reproductive health choices back to the 1950s ... this government in this state said ‘not here,’” Pritzker said.

In fact, three Republican gubernatorial candidates vying to take on Pritzker sent their speech "reaction" comments either before it started or while it was still being delivered.

“It is no surprise that the Tax-Hiker-In-Chief is attempting to rewrite history today to mislead Illinois voters in an election year with gimmicks that rely on a disappearing federal bailout," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, offering the statement 15 minutes into Pritzker's speech.

Businessman Gary Rabine, in a statement sent minutes before the speech was delivered, said that "we witnessed how out of touch" Pritzker is with the people of Illinois, saying that "a one-time bailout from the federal government does not equate with sound fiscal management."

Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, in a statement sent before Pritzker finished, called the governor's proposal for nearly $1 billion in one-time tax relief as "classic election year bait-and-switch budgeting."

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, released a statement after the governor's speech, said that "we need serious reforms in Springfield that aren’t reliant on federal bailouts."

Pritzker, preemptively rebutting the claims to be made by his opponents, said "the same tired old characters who are always so desperate to bad-mouth Illinois will falsely attribute our fiscal success to the federal American Rescue Plan Act. As usual, they’re wrong."

Pritzker's speech and the Republican responses illustrate some of the likely battle lines as campaign season kicks into high gear.

Republicans have accused Pritzker of wanting to raise income taxes, pointing to his previous support for changing the state's flat tax structure to a graduated rate, which failed at the ballot box in 2020.

Though Pritzker proposed raising taxes on the wealthiest state residents, Republicans have long said that the proposal would have opened the door to higher rates for everyone.

And another clear campaign issue is crime, with Republicans attributing the rise in crime across the state to the the SAFE-T Act, a law signed by Pritzker last year that will eventually eliminate cash bail and require all police officers to wear body cameras among other changes. Most of its provisions haven't taken effect yet.

Republicans have called for the law's repeal, but Pritzker said that will not happen. He also announced more funds for public safety in his budget, including appropriating $250 million for community-based violence prevention initiatives.

"Crime is a complex and multi-faceted problem to tackle, and it’s cynical and counter-productive to simply shout 'lock them up' while providing fewer resources to the people and programs that prevent crime in the first place," Pritzker said.

Legislative Democrats have also promised a package dealing with the rise in crime, especially as it pertains to petty theft and carjackings.

Still, Republicans are expected to continue pushing for the SAFE-T Act's repeal and have also released their own proposals for addressing the rise in crime. It will likely continue to be a prominent campaign issue in 2022.

But the battle lines were drawn in Pritzker's address.

Going into the campaign season, Pritzker and his team have reason to swagger. State coffers, buoyed by billions in federal stimulus funds and tax revenues that have been significantly boosted by robust U.S. economic growth, are flush with cash not seen in more than a quarter-century.

The governor's office is now projecting a $1.7 billion surplus for the current fiscal year and a surplus in Pritzker's proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, which would begin July 1.

Such budget flexibility has allowed Pritzker's administration to pay down state pension debt and unpaid bills all while proposing election year tax relief of nearly $1 billion.

Pritzker's positive outlook is contrasted with a more grim Republican view, which the governor dubbed “spelunking for misery.”

Illinois voters will get to choose which view they believe to be reality in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0