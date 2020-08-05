Watch now: Pritzker warns of ‘extraordinarily painful’ cuts, job losses if Washington doesn’t provide pandemic relief funding

At this point, Pritzker said, Democratic and Republican governors across the nation are “all hoping, praying, making calls about it.”

“If the Republicans continue to take the stand that they’ve taken, including the Republicans in the Illinois delegation, against support for local governments and state governments, then we’re going to have to make drastic cuts,” the first-term Democratic governor said.

“This will be painful, extraordinarily painful. And for a federal government that wants, as we all do, to limit the unemployment damage that’s been done across the nation,” the layoffs that would follow such cuts would go beyond government workers to include employees of private companies that provide supplies and services to governments, Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s warning came as public health officials announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 confirmed deaths. Total reported cases in Illinois stand at 186,471, including 7,573 deaths. The state’s seven-day positivity average remained at 3.9%.