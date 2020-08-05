Watch now: Pritzker warns of ‘extraordinarily painful’ cuts, job losses if Washington doesn’t provide pandemic relief funding

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday that the state faces “extraordinarily painful” budget cuts if the federal government fails to provide states with relief funding to make up for tax revenue shortfalls caused by efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois’ budget for the year that began July 1 is heavily dependent upon federal aid, which would be used to pay back borrowing of up to $5 billion under a special program through the Federal Reserve. In addition, the shift of the state’s income tax deadline to July 15, which was in line with federal action, caused a revenue deficit for the previous budget year, which ended June 30.
But the issue of federal relief to state and local governments has been caught in a political stalemate in Washington between House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House amid negotiations that also include the extension of special unemployment benefits that ended in July.
House Democrats are seeking $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments. Republicans who control the Senate have questioned the need for further aid to states after initial funding was focused on direct coronavirus relief. President Donald Trump has opposed new relief funding, contending it is an attempt to bail out financially mismanaged states and cities run by Democrats.
At this point, Pritzker said, Democratic and Republican governors across the nation are “all hoping, praying, making calls about it.”
“If the Republicans continue to take the stand that they’ve taken, including the Republicans in the Illinois delegation, against support for local governments and state governments, then we’re going to have to make drastic cuts,” the first-term Democratic governor said.
“This will be painful, extraordinarily painful. And for a federal government that wants, as we all do, to limit the unemployment damage that’s been done across the nation,” the layoffs that would follow such cuts would go beyond government workers to include employees of private companies that provide supplies and services to governments, Pritzker said.
Pritzker’s warning came as public health officials announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 confirmed deaths. Total reported cases in Illinois stand at 186,471, including 7,573 deaths. The state’s seven-day positivity average remained at 3.9%.
Speaking at the James R. Thompson Center, Pritzker announced the state was performing an average of 41,000 tests per day over the last seven days. But he said only four of the state’s 11 pandemic recovery regions now average a positivity rate below 5%, compared with two weeks ago when 10 of the regions were below that figure. Chicago and suburban regions are hovering near 5%, though the Will-Kankakee County region is exceeding 6%, state data shows.
Earlier on Wednesday, attorney Thomas DeVore filed a petition in downstate Clay County asking a judge to hold Pritzker in civil contempt. DeVore, an attorney who has represented several challenges to Pritzker’s authority under the pandemic, alleged the governor’s continued issuance of emergency orders disregarded a ruling by Judge Michael McHaney that the governor’s power ended July 2.
DeVore is representing Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, who challenged Pritzker’s executive authority. Bailey was removed from the House during a special pandemic session in May until he was allowed to return after wearing a face mask.
Pritzker called McHaney’s rulings against his executive orders “ridiculous” and noted Will County Circuit Judge John Anderson called the Clay County judge’s findings “bereft of any meaningful legal analysis.”
Anderson ruled against a group of landlords that challenged Pritzker’s pandemic-prompted moratorium on residential evictions, concluding that “the governor’s disaster declarations and executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 remain in full force and effect.”
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.