Watch now: Regan Deering becomes second Republican to enter 13th Congressional race

“The governor's order violates an individual's rights to refuse medical treatment,” Deering said at the time. “Citizens won't be coerced into giving up their medical freedom.”

This fits with the message from Deering's announcement, which state's that she "knows that progressive Democrats are out of control when it comes to trying to insert more government into the day-to-day lives of Illinoisans."

Deering was not available for an interview Wednesday.

The district stretches from the Metro East region near St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur in between.

President Joe Biden carried it by 11 points in the 2020 presidential election.