Watch now: Regan Deering becomes second Republican to enter 13th Congressional race

SPRINGFIELD — Regan Deering, a Decatur community activist and member of the family that ran Archer Daniels Midland for nearly 40 years, announced Wednesday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the open 13th Congressional District seat.
Deering is the second Decatur Republican to jump into the race. Attorney Jesse Reising announced his candidacy last week. Democrats Nikki Budzinski and David Palmer are also running.
“My husband Brian and I care deeply about the future of our three children and recognize that our country is at a critical point," Deering said in a news release. "We need common sense government that honors individual freedoms and the ability to create a life full of opportunity for all, regardless of your situation."
Deering is president of the board of directors of the Northeast Community Fund, an organization that serves low-income Decatur families by helping with food, clothing, financial assistance and advising programs, since 2016.
People are also reading…
There, she led a $2.5 million capital campaign that led to the building of a new 17,000-square foot facility for the organization.
Deering previously owned a Decatur branch of Huntington Learning Center and worked as a teacher in Chicago.
She is also a member of the Andreas family, whose members ran ADM for nearly four decades.
Deering's grandfather was the late Dwayne Andreas, who served as president and CEO from 1970 to 1997. Under his leadership, ADM transformed from a modest regional grain processor with sales of $425 million to a world-leading company with 1997 revenues of $13.9 billion.
Andreas, a friend of presidents, world leaders and politicians of all stripes, was one of the largest political donors of his time. He was succeeded by nephew G. Allen Andreas, who served from 1997 to 2007.
Deering's father, the late Michael "Mick" Andreas, had been in line to succeed his father as president and CEO until he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the 1990s ADM price-fixing scandal.
Though Deering's activism has been more philanthropic and volunteer-heavy in nature, she spoke out at a Mount Zion school board meeting in September 2021 against mask mandates in schools.
“The governor's order violates an individual's rights to refuse medical treatment,” Deering said at the time. “Citizens won't be coerced into giving up their medical freedom.”
This fits with the message from Deering's announcement, which state's that she "knows that progressive Democrats are out of control when it comes to trying to insert more government into the day-to-day lives of Illinoisans."
Deering was not available for an interview Wednesday.
The district stretches from the Metro East region near St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur in between.
President Joe Biden carried it by 11 points in the 2020 presidential election.