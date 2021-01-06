Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis on Capitol raid: 'A sad day for our country'

WASHINGTON — Aaron DeGroot, communications director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., has been in contact with the representative and confirmed he is safe after a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Davis earlier Wednesday posted on Twitter: “This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe.”