Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis 'ready for any prospective challenge'

CHARLESTON — It may be new territory to represent in Congress, but Coles County is familiar terrain for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Not only was Davis' wife a student at Eastern Illinois University for three years, but the five-term congressman coached youth football in the Apollo Conference, in which his hometown of Taylorville competed with teams from Charleston and Mattoon.

So when Davis visited the area Monday to meet with EIU leaders and local officials, it was more "just kind of getting to reacquaint" himself with the region rather than introducing himself to an unfamiliar constituency.

"I'm the only member of Congress, Republican or Democrat, that lives in this new 15th district," Davis told Lee Enterprises in an interview Monday morning on EIU's campus. "It's a district that I'm very familiar with."

Davis announced last month that he would run for reelection in the reconfigured 15th Congressional District, which includes his home but trades significant portions of the more moderate, urban district he's represented for the past decade for a more rural, conservative district.

The new district stretches from Iowa to Indiana, picking up outlying areas of Springfield and Decatur and several mid-size towns like Charleston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, and Quincy.

"When you look at this new district, 80% of this new district is part of the media markets that encompass the current 13th district," Davis said. "So 80% of the people in this new district have seen and heard from me over the last nine years."

The district is a product of legislative Democrats seeking to maximize their party's opportunities while marginalizing Republicans to as few seats as possible. This was exacerbated by the fact that Illinois lost a seat after the 2020 U.S. Census due to population loss.

This potentially sets Davis on a collision course with Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who currently represents the 15th district. But the district was carved up between the new district that Davis is running in and the Southern Illinois-based 12th district, which barely includes Miller's home at the northern tip along with that of Rep. Mike Bost, R-Muprhysboro.

Miller, a freshman who was one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, has not made clear her next move.

She told reporters in Washington earlier this month that she plans to run for reelection, but has declined to say whether she will challenge Bost or Davis. Miller did not return a request for comment from Lee Enterprises.

Davis, however, expressed confidence that he would be victorious in any primary challenge, though avoided directly confronting Miller, who lives in Coles County.

"I've had primaries in this current district, I've had very tough general election fights with Pelosi spending millions of dollars over the last nine years to try and defeat me," Davis said. "I'm not shy in running our races. But I fully believe this district is a district that we're going to win."

"We're going to be ready for any prospective challenge, but we haven't seen any challenge materialize," Davis added as he spoke in Miller's current district and just miles from her Oakland home.

Davis has faced Republican opposition before. He was challenged in 2014 by Urbana attorney Erika Harold, who won Miss America in 2003. Davis defeated Harold 55% to 41% in the primary.

He has strong institutional support — 31 of the 35 GOP county party chairs in the district have endorsed him. He also has the support of several state lawmakers as well as Bost and Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap.

But Miller is known as one of the most conservative members of Congress. Following the lead of Trump, she objected to the results of the 2020 presidential election. Earlier this year, she welcomed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to her district for a fundraiser. Greene is known for trafficking in far-right conspiracy theories, including QAnon.

Some of Miller's supporters have been trying to get Trump to endorse her against Bost or Davis, CNN reported last week. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly told Trump to stay out of any potential interparty primary.

Davis touted his conservative credentials, noting that he was a co-chair of Trump's 2020 presidential campaign in Illinois and supported the former president's signature tax reform legislation, among other things.

"They know I'm a conservative, they know that I don't sacrifice my core values and principles," Davis said. "I am staunchly pro-life, staunchly pro-Second Amendment, but I also have a record of getting things done."

Davis said he would still seek to find common ground with Democrats — he has frequently touted being among the most bipartisan members of Congress — and will not back down from votes he's taken, such as certifying the results of the 2020 election.

"I'm not going to change who I am," Davis said.

"The bottom line is President Biden is the president," Davis said. "We Republicans need to take back the House and we need to make sure that we put ourselves in the position to elect a Republican president in 2020."

Davis said he has not had a conversation with Miller about her plans for 2022.

"That's a decision that she and her family will have to make," Davis said. "But I, of course, have spoken with my colleague Mary on numerous occasions about issues that we're dealing with in Congress."

Davis, again not explicitly making the case for himself over Miller or another potential primary challenger, noted "it does matter to have senior members, especially going into a new majority."

The Taylorville Republican is in line to chair the House Administration Committee if the GOP takes the majority in 2023. He's also in position to potentially chair the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure down the line.

"Being a committee chair matters," Davis said. "You get a seat at the table when it comes to making some of the decisions on what final pieces of legislation look like. And we've already seen my effectiveness and being able to address problems that I've been trying to fix since I got the Congress."

Davis, while on campus, met with EIU President David Glassman. State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, Davis' former district director and an EIU alum, made introductions. They talked in Glassman's office over Jimmy John's, fitting as the sandwich chain was founded in the district.

