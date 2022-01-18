Watch now: Scherer to seek reelection in Decatur-Springfield House district

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, has announced plans to seek reelection to the 96th House District.

The five-term incumbent, who currently represents portions of Macon, Sangamon and Christian counties, said there’s more work to be done in Springfield.

“We need effective representation at the Capitol from leaders that know how to effect change and have the determination and courage to speak up and work hard to make change happen,” Scherer, 65, said in a statement.

Scherer said she’s focusing on a variety of issues, ranging from electric vehicles and public safety to schools and balancing the state’s budget.

The new 96th District, redrawn during last year’s redistricting process, is still anchored by the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur, but includes less rural areas between the two cities. It also picks up some Democratic-trending precincts on Springfield’s west side.

No other candidates have announced campaigns for the House seat.

In the neighboring 108th House District, former state Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morrisonville, announced his bid to return to the legislature.

Rosenthal, 71, represented the 95th House District from 2011 to 2015 before being tapped by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. He served in that role until 2019.

The new 108th District, considered a safe Republican seat, covers all of Menard County and portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

The district contains the home of state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, who was appointed to fill Rosenthal’s seat in 2015. Bourne, 29, announced Monday that she is running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

“This will be the year the people of Illinois take back our state from out-of-touch Democrats like J.B. Pritzker and his allies in Springfield, and I look forward to being a part of that movement,” Rosenthal said in a statement.

Multiple Republicans have endorsed Rosenthal’s campaign, including U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap. He also has the support of Bourne and former state Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, who also lives in the district but resigned last month to who resigned to become the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and avoid a primary challenge against Bourne.

