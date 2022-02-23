Watch now: Shimkus endorses Jesse Reising for Congress

SPRINGFIELD — Republican Jesse Reising, an attorney from Decatur, has secured the endorsement of former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus in his bid for Congress in Illinois' 13th District.
Shimkus, a Collinsville Republican who represented portions of central and southern Illinois from 1997 to 2021, announced his support of Reising at an event in Edwardsville Wednesday evening.
“Jesse is not someone who just talks about problems," Shimkus said. "He has a track record of getting results, and we know that can be all too rare in Congress these days. At a time when Illinois families face unprecedented economic and societal challenges, Jesse will fight for our values in Washington, D.C., and I am proud to support his campaign."
Shimkus' backing is a significant validator for the first-time candidate, who is facing a fellow first time candidate and Decatur native in Regan Deering in the Republican primary.
Deering is president of the board of directors of the Northeast Community Fund, an organization that serves low-income Decatur families by helping with food, clothing, financial assistance and advising programs, since 2016.
Reising, a former standout Eisenhower football player, is a former federal prosecutor and was a partner at Chicago-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis. He welcomed Shimkus' support.
"He really embodies what it means to serve his country and to, in particular, to serve the people of central and southern Illinois," Reising said of Shimkus. "So those are some of the qualities that I'd like to emulate. And I'd like to think that John Shimkus saw some of that same citizen-servant ideal in me."
The 13th District was drawn by Springfield Democrats, who controlled last year's redistricting process, with surgical precision, stretching from the Metro East region near St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur in between.
It was meant to favor a Democrat, but Republicans believe it could be competitive this year amid low approval ratings for President Joe Biden, the continued stress brought on by the pandemic and rising inflation.
There are two Democrats vying for the seat: Nikki Budzinski, a former top official in President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administrations who moved to Springfield late last year; and David Palmer, a former basketball player and financial consultant from Champaign.
Budzinski has raised significant sums of money and earned endorsements from most of the state's Democratic political establishment.