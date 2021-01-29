Watch now: Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch seeks to put his stamp on Illinois House

Emanuel 'Chris' Welch legislative record

Since being elected to the Illinois House in 2012, Welch has been at the center of many large policy debates:

He was chief House sponsor of the Illinois TRUST Act, which prohibits local law enforcement from detaining an individual solely based on immigration their immigration status. The legislation was signed into law by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017.

He sponsored legislation that makes the teaching of cursive writing mandatory in Illinois schools. It passed over Rauner’s veto in October 2017.

He was behind a push to mandate that every corporation in the state have at least one African-American and one woman on its board of directors. Those provisions were eventually stripped from the legislation and replaced with a requirement that companies make public disclosures about the racial, ethnic and gender diversity of their boards. That law was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year.

Sponsored legislation in 2019 that would allow college athletes to make money from endorsement deals. It passed the House with bipartisan majorities but died in the Senate.

“I love public service,” Welch said. “As a student, I've always been involved in government and I wanted to be involved in government on my school board. Didn't know it would take me where it has taken me, but I love helping people.”