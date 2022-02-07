Watch now: State Rep. Sandy Hamilton to run for Decatur-Springfield state Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, who's been in office for just over one month, launched her bid Monday for the state Senate seat that covers much of the capital city and Decatur.

Hamilton, a real estate agent and former head volleyball coach at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, was appointed to represent the 99th House District in late December following the resignation of former state Rep. Mike Murphy, who became president of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

"Due to redistricting, my term in the House will end in 2023," said Hamilton, flanked by several local GOP officials. "But I'm eager to continue serving the residents of Central Illinois, who deserve an honest and relentless voice at the Capitol fighting for the values we believe in."

Hamilton's move is not a surprise.

Illinois state legislative district boundaries changed significantly during the once-a-decade redistricting process. Under the new lines, Hamilton lives in the 95th House District, which includes the home of state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who is running for reelection.

And she lives in the 48th Senate District, which is currently represented by state Sen. Doris Turner, a Springfield Democrat who was appointed to replace former state Sen. Andy Manar, who joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.

The district includes portions of Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties.

Sangamon County Republican Party chair Dianne Barghouti Hardwick, who controlled the process that led to Hamilton's House appointment, previously told committeepeople that they "should encourage the use of this term to help someone who plans to run for an office in the 2022 election."

Hamilton was chosen for the appointment over Kelly Thompson, a project manager for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce-affiliated Illinois Environmental Regulatory Group, who had previously been the preferred candidate of the Illinois Senate GOP's campaign arm.

However, with Hamilton's ascendance to the House allowing for an easier jump to the Senate with her status as an incumbent lawmaker, Thompson has decided not to run.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, attended Hamilton's announcement for Senate, putting aside any doubt about whom his caucus would be supporting.

"Sandy's a strong candidate," McConchie said. "She obviously has deep ties to the community here and to the region. With her professional background, she also understands the importance of what state government can do and what it shouldn't be doing."

Hamilton's entry into the race likely sets up a high-profile general election match against Turner, who made history as the first African American to represent Sangamon and Macon counties in the General Assembly. Turner could not be reached for comment Monday.

Though Democrats in control of the redistricting process attempted to shore up the district by eliminating conservative portions like Macoupin and Montgomery counties, while adding Democratic-trending precincts on Springfield's west side, it only voted for President Joe Biden by 4 points in 2020.

It is considered one of the top pickup opportunities for Senate Republicans, who have been toiling away for years in the superminority, holding only 18 of 59 seats.

Hamilton said she does not view it as a race against Turner.

"To be honest with you, I don't feel like I'm racing against someone," Hamilton said. "I know on paper I'm racing against someone, but that's not the reason why I'm doing this."

However, she said that "Central Illinois needs a senator who isn't a political insider but rather someone driven by common sense and the belief we can and should be doing better."

In contrast to Turner, who served long stints on the Sangamon County Board and Springfield City Council before her appointment, Hamilton is a political neophyte.

She said she's a "hard worker" who will draw from her experiences as a realtor, where she said she's seen firsthand the outmigration of people from Illinois, and as a coach.

Among those in attendance Monday was Sacred Heart-Griffin football coach Ken Leonard, who said Hamilton was "organized" and is willing to fight for what she believes in.

"You don't want somebody that's gonna just do what the establishment wants you to do," said Griffin, the winningest coach in IHSA football history.

Hamilton said she plans to focus on addressing crime, corruption and rising cost-of-living.

"I believe we need lawmakers to fight back against the downward path or state is currently on," Hamilton said. "I believe we need more leaders who are willing to implement policies and solutions and give them confidence in their government."

In addition to McConchie and Butler, Hamilton was joined by state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, and a number of local Sangamon County Republican officials.

Hamilton has yet to report any campaign contributions. Turner had $288,507 in her campaign account as of Dec. 31, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Neither Hamilton nor Turner have announced primary opponents. The primary election is June 28 and the general election is November 8.

Hamilton said she's experienced Decatur mostly “in the basketball gym,” whether it was her own coaching or watching her sons play, but plans to spend more time in Soy City as she campaigns.

