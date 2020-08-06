Watch now: State unemployment fraud cases top 120,000, driven by nationwide exploitation of new federal program

“But we were successful in the state of Illinois and frankly in a lot of places around the country at bringing down the infection rates,” he said of the initial stay-at-home order.

Still, he said health experts know more about the virus now than they did in the beginning, including information from several studies showing the effectiveness of face coverings in mitigating the spread of the virus.

While Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday the city’s public schools would go to remote learning, Pritzker said his stance was unchanged – Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance should be followed, but districts need flexibility to decide the best course.

Meanwhile, another 30 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total casualties since the pandemic began to 7,573 among 186,471 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations for the virus were increasing as well at the end of Tuesday, with 1,552 COVID-19-positive individuals in hospital beds. While those numbers often fluctuate by the hundreds over the course of a week, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is the highest since June 1, when 1,651 beds were in use. The number of beds in use is also 200 more than it was on Friday.