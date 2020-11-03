Watch now: Strong voter turnout reported at Macon County Building

This story will be updated throughout the day Tuesday. Have a news tip? See a problem at the polls? Tell us about it here.
DECATUR — Sean Dougherty, 25, voted Tuesday morning at the Macon County building, a popular voting location.
He found the process easy. “I even changed my address,” he said. “And I moved right through.”
He said he isn’t worried about the outcome. “I’m just doing my part,” Dougherty said.
By Tuesday morning, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said voter turnout was a smooth process.
“There were a lot of voters, very first, when the polls opened,” he said. “Our office has been handling registration, so that has been pretty steady.”
According to Tanner, many voters took advantage of early voting. “We’ve already voted probably half the voters who typically vote in an election,” he said. “So I don’t think it will be as busy of a presidential election, but it’s always more busy than the primary or municipal election.”
In the previous presidential election four years ago, 48,000 Macon County residents voted, Tanner said.
Support Local Journalism
“And we already have 27,000 votes in the ballot box,” Tanner said during a mid-morning interview.
Tanner addressed the confusion regarding the mail-in ballots.
Pritzker urges patience with election results, has Illinois National Guard ‘in a state of readiness’ in event of unrest
Locals vote on Tuesday in Macon County
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.