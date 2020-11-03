Watch now: Strong voter turnout reported at Macon County Building

This story will be updated throughout the day Tuesday. Have a news tip? See a problem at the polls? Tell us about it here.

DECATUR — Sean Dougherty, 25, voted Tuesday morning at the Macon County building, a popular voting location.

He found the process easy. “I even changed my address,” he said. “And I moved right through.”

He said he isn’t worried about the outcome. “I’m just doing my part,” Dougherty said.

By Tuesday morning, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said voter turnout was a smooth process.

“There were a lot of voters, very first, when the polls opened,” he said. “Our office has been handling registration, so that has been pretty steady.”