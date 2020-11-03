 Skip to main content
Watch now: Strong voter turnout reported at Macon County Building
Watch now: Strong voter turnout reported at Macon County Building

This story will be updated throughout the day Tuesday. Have a news tip? See a problem at the polls? Tell us about it here.

Not a Herald & Review member? Check out our Election Day special.

DECATUR — Sean Dougherty, 25, voted Tuesday morning at the Macon County building, a popular voting location.

He found the process easy. “I even changed my address,” he said. “And I moved right through.”

He said he isn’t worried about the outcome. “I’m just doing my part,” Dougherty said.

Madding_Quincient 11.03.20.jpg

Quincient Madding, left, and Ashton Clem pose with a sign on Election Day the Macon County Clerk'​s Office in downtown Decatur Tuesday. 

By Tuesday morning, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said voter turnout was a smooth process.

“There were a lot of voters, very first, when the polls opened,” he said. “Our office has been handling registration, so that has been pretty steady.”

According to Tanner, many voters took advantage of early voting. “We’ve already voted probably half the voters who typically vote in an election,” he said. “So I don’t think it will be as busy of a presidential election, but it’s always more busy than the primary or municipal election.”

In the previous presidential election four years ago, 48,000 Macon County residents voted, Tanner said.

“And we already have 27,000 votes in the ballot box,” Tanner said during a mid-morning interview.

Tanner addressed the confusion regarding the mail-in ballots.

About 3.5 million Illinois residents had already cast their ballots before Election Day. 

 

+3 
Josh Tanner

Tanner

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

