Watch now: Trump endorses Miller in primary against Davis

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, when she also announced plans to challenge fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the 15th Congressional District Republican primary in June.
Trump, in a New Year's Day press release, hailed Miller as "a champion of our America First agenda," interjecting himself into what's primed to be among the most contentious incumbent-versus-incumbent primaries in the country.
"She fights hard against Joe Biden's open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children," Trump said. "She has my Complete and Total Endorsement (sic)."
Happy New Year!— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) January 1, 2022
I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my re-election in IL-15.
I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda.🇺🇸
This will be the year we take our country back.
Join me ➡️ https://t.co/8CTzBd4fuE pic.twitter.com/tgI1etuPwg
Trump's endorsement is arguably the first major coup this campaign season for Miller, whose House district was essentially split into two by Springfield Democrats.
This basically gave Miller two choices if she wanted to remain in Congress: either challenge Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, in the Southern Illinois-based 12th Congressional district, which barely includes her home in its northern tip, or run against Davis in a neighboring Central Illinois-based district that also includes some portions of her current district.
Bost and Davis announced plans late last year to run for reelection in their respective districts, with each rolling out a long list of endorsements from local party leaders and elected officials as they not-so-subtly tried to box Miller out.
But Miller has apparently chosen the latter. Her decision represents the last domino to fall in the once-a-decade congressional redistricting process, which saw Illinois lose one district, likely resulting in at least one of the state's five Republican members of Congress not returning to Washington next year.
Miller, in a video announcing her campaign, sought to separate herself from other members of her party, saying that she's "the only Republican member of Congress from Illinois who's fighting every aspect of the Biden agenda and putting America first."
"President Trump endorsed me because he knows we need to defeat weak, establishment Republicans who stand with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger," Miller said, referring to the two GOP members of the Jan. 6 commission.
Some of Miller's supporters had been courting Trump to endorse her against Bost or Davis, CNN reported last month. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Trump to stay out of any potential interparty primary, a request that was ultimately unsuccessful.
Davis' campaign, which had been subtle in its criticism of Miller to this point, came out swinging Saturday.
“Mary Miller is only an outsider in the sense that she doesn’t live in the 15th District," said Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot. "She’s a carpetbagger and Chicagoland native. Miller is so desperate to stay in Congress she’s running in a district she doesn’t live in, just like her husband. The Millers are taking a page out of the Springfield political insider playbook. Politics is their family business."
“Rodney Davis is a conservative who gets things done," DeGroot added. "He’s already been hard at work highlighting his conservative accomplishments and work with President Trump during his time in office."
DeGroot did not directly address Trump's endorsement of Miller, however, saying that the campaign "looks forward to educating voters on how Rodney is an effective conservative member of Congress and Mary is not.”
Davis is considered a rising star in Washington. First elected in 2012, he has slowly climbed the ladder and is in line to chair the House Administration Committee next year if Republicans take the majority.
"All Mary Miller has to show for her time in Congress is quoting Hitler and voting with Democrats like AOC and the far left squad to defund our military and block a pay raise for our troops," DeGroot said. "That’s shameful. It’s clear that Mary Miller is all talk, no action."
"I've had primaries in this current district, I've had very tough general election fights with Pelosi spending millions of dollars over the last nine years to try and defeat me," Davis said. "I'm not shy in running our races. But I fully believe this district is a district that we're going to win."
Davis has faced Republican opposition before. He was challenged in 2014 by Urbana attorney Erika Harold, who won Miss America in 2003. Davis defeated Harold 55% to 41% in the primary.
Miller is married to state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland. They operate a family farm in Coles County.
