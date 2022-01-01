Watch now: Trump endorses Miller in primary against Davis

Some of Miller's supporters had been courting Trump to endorse her against Bost or Davis, CNN reported last month. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Trump to stay out of any potential interparty primary, a request that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Davis' campaign, which had been subtle in its criticism of Miller to this point, came out swinging Saturday.

“Mary Miller is only an outsider in the sense that she doesn’t live in the 15th District," said Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot. "She’s a carpetbagger and Chicagoland native. Miller is so desperate to stay in Congress she’s running in a district she doesn’t live in, just like her husband. The Millers are taking a page out of the Springfield political insider playbook. Politics is their family business."

“Rodney Davis is a conservative who gets things done," DeGroot added. "He’s already been hard at work highlighting his conservative accomplishments and work with President Trump during his time in office."

DeGroot did not directly address Trump's endorsement of Miller, however, saying that the campaign "looks forward to educating voters on how Rodney is an effective conservative member of Congress and Mary is not.”

Davis is considered a rising star in Washington. First elected in 2012, he has slowly climbed the ladder and is in line to chair the House Administration Committee next year if Republicans take the majority.