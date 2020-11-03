 Skip to main content
Watch now: Updates, photos and video from polling locations across Decatur area
ELECTION 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day Tuesday. Have a news tip? See a problem at the polls? Tell us about it here.

Not a Herald & Review member? Check out our Election Day special.

Election judges have extra work during this year's election

DECATUR — Election judges Yvonne Taylor and Paul Willis expected to be busy at the Richland Community College polling location. “The lines were pretty long,” Willis said.

Voters from three precincts waited in lengthy lines before the doors opened, according to the election judges. “We usually only have two (precincts),” Taylor said.

“However, one of the areas that we cover has always been a good turnout,” Willis said.

Those that were not registered visited Taylor’s table.

“I seem to take care of a lot of the problems,” she said.

Although the location was a popular spot for voters, the process upon entering the doors took only a few minutes.

“It’s been going pretty steadily,” Taylor said. 

These voters can voice their opinion on breaking away from Chicago to form 51st state

Here are the key races on today's Illinois ballot

Willis and Taylor have been election judges for years. Having experienced ebbs and flows of voters, they said the only added stress this year has been the pandemic.

The judges encourage six-foot distances, provide hand sanitizer and wear masks. Halfway through the day, Willis and Taylor said they had not had any conflicts. “But we can not deny a person the right to vote if they refuse to wear a mask,” Willis said. “It’s a federal law.”

Voters James and Jenny Dalluge from Oreana visited the Richland Community College polling site. “From the time we got in the door, it took about 10 minutes,” James Dalluge said.

Josh Tanner

Tanner

“We are used to taking even less,” Jenny Dalluge said.

The couple said the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from voting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This has been a stressful four years,” James Dalluge said.

— Donnette Beckett 

Steady turnout reported at Macon County Building 

DECATUR — Sean Dougherty, 25, voted Tuesday morning at the Macon County Building, a popular voting location.

He found the process easy. “I even changed my address,” he said. “And I moved right through.”

He said he isn’t worried about the outcome. “I’m just doing my part,” Dougherty said.

Madding_Quincient 11.03.20.jpg

Quincient Madding, left, and Ashton Clem pose with a sign on Election Day the Macon County Clerk'​s Office in downtown Decatur Tuesday. 

By Tuesday morning, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said voter turnout was a smooth process.

“There were a lot of voters, very first, when the polls opened,” he said. “Our office has been handling registration, so that has been pretty steady.”

According to Tanner, many voters took advantage of early voting. “We’ve already voted probably half the voters who typically vote in an election,” he said. “So I don’t think it will be as busy of a presidential election, but it’s always more busy than the primary or municipal election.”

In the previous presidential election four years ago, 48,000 Macon County residents voted, Tanner said.

“And we already have 27,000 votes in the ballot box,” Tanner said during a mid-morning interview.

Tanner addressed the confusion regarding the mail-in ballots.

About 3.5 million Illinois residents had already cast their ballots before Election Day. 

— Donnette Beckett 

 

Watch now: It's Election Day in the Decatur region. Here are 10 things to know. 🗳️

Here are the key races on today's Illinois ballot

Pritzker urges patience with election results, has Illinois National Guard ‘in a state of readiness’ in event of unrest

Locals vote on Tuesday in Macon County

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

