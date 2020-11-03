Watch now: Updates, photos and video from polling locations across Decatur area

“We are used to taking even less,” Jenny Dalluge said.

The couple said the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from voting.

“This has been a stressful four years,” James Dalluge said.

— Donnette Beckett

Steady turnout reported at Macon County Building

DECATUR — Sean Dougherty, 25, voted Tuesday morning at the Macon County Building, a popular voting location.

He found the process easy. “I even changed my address,” he said. “And I moved right through.”

He said he isn’t worried about the outcome. “I’m just doing my part,” Dougherty said.

By Tuesday morning, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said voter turnout was a smooth process.

“There were a lot of voters, very first, when the polls opened,” he said. “Our office has been handling registration, so that has been pretty steady.”