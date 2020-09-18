Watch now: Will, Kankakee counties can reopen bars, resume indoor dining as COVID-19 positivity rate comes down; state case count pushes past 270,000

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weeks after suffering a rollback in restrictions, bars can reopen and indoor dining can resume in the region that includes Will and Kankakee counties as the coronavirus positivity rate has come down, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.

The governor made the announcement as the state’s known COVID-19 case tally since the pandemic began pushed past 270,000.

Also Friday, DuPage County was removed from a list of counties at “warning level” for a possible resurgence of COVID-19. With the removal of DuPage, no Chicago-area counties are among the two dozen counties on the state’s latest list.

The region that includes Will and Kankakee counties logged three consecutive days this week under a 6.5% COVID-19 test positivity rate, allowing the stricter rules to be lifted as of 5 p.m. Friday, Pritzker said.

The region’s positivity rate was 5.6% as of Friday, Pritzker said.

The region was the second to see tougher rules imposed after it surpassed a state threshold of 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days. The seven-county Metro East region, the first to see a rollback in its reopening, remains under the stricter rules for bars, restaurants and gatherings.