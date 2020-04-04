WATCH: Officials say Illinois has passed 10,000 cases of COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials say the state has passed 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state on Saturday could confirm 1,453 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 10,357. She also announced 33 new deaths, bringing the total of deaths to 243.
Clusters of cases have been found in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, mental health facilities and correctional centers, Ezike said.
She pleaded with residents to continue to stay home.
"This will help Illinois flatten the curve, but we all must be willing to do this," she said.
A total of 53,581 people have been tested. Pritzker has said the state is working daily to increase its testing capacity.
Pritzker said he invited several members of his cabinet to speak about other aspects of the state's response.
"All of our actions have centered around a singular focus: protecting our most vulnerable residents and doing everything possible for their health and wellness," the governor said.
He acknowledged this is a difficult time and said he wanted residents to know that state leaders are working hard to help.
Pritzker on Friday announced that a shuttered hospital in Springfield will reopen as an alternate care site for coronavirus patients. Vibra Hospital at 701 N. Walnut St. closed in December 2018 following declining revenues.
Three other sites in northern Illinois, including the sprawling McCormick Place in Chicago, North America's largest convention center, have been designated as sites that will be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
“This is a facility that we stood up because the human population is susceptible to this virus at a scale never before seen in our lifetimes,” Pritzker said at a news conference there Friday. “And it very well might be that this virus overwhelms our existing hospital capacity in Illinois, as it has done in Italy and other countries around the world, and as it's beginning to do in other parts of our country, too. … We're already seeing this very real scenario take place.”
Pritzker said the state has upped its amount of beds in recent weeks, but only about 41 percent of the state’s 27,991 total hospital beds are open, and just 29 percent — or 806 — of the state’s 2,683 intensive care beds are available.
The number of cases and deaths in Illinois each saw their largest single-day increases Friday as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 8,904 in 64 counties. DeWitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are reporting instances of the novel coronavirus disease for the first time.
The 53 deaths occurred in Christian, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties.
Pritzker also said it is “common sense” that people should be wearing masks when they are out in public, as he noted it appears the federal government would recommend such an action. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended all Americans wear cloth masks like bandannas or scarves when outside of their homes.
