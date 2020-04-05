WATCH: Pritzker announces expansion of emergency child care

Child care centers that are interested in re-opening as emergency child centers are able to apply for a permit through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Information is available on the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development website www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD. Home child care providers do not need a permit, and can serve up to six children.

Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31, he extended it until the end of April.

The governor has said the state is working to ramp up testing capabilities. However, because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.