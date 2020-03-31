WATCH: Pritzker extends state's stay-at-home order until April 30

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is extending a "stay-at-home" order for all residents, directing people to remain in their homes except for essentials until the end of April to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but experts have said the rising number of cases in Illinois won't have reached its peak by then.

"The cascading consequences of these steps weigh on me every minute of every day," Prtizker said. "But as I’ve said since the beginning my priority through each and every one of these decisions has been and continues to be saving as many lives as possible."

Under the existing order, people are still able to go to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and jobs that are considered essential, among other destinations. The measure is meant to discourage people from leaving their homes and coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary, thus slowing the spread of the virus and giving hospitals a better chance to prepare for a surge of patients.

