‘We’re in uncharted waters:’ Illinois counties rush to finalize early voting sites amid looming election deadlines, COVID-19 concerns

“Sometimes we just remind people of that obligation to the taxpayers,” Mirkovic said. “But if it’s a private entity, like a church, it’s certainly their right not to be a polling place.”

The pandemic struck during a nationwide push for more polling places and expanded vote by mail options to reduce in-person voting traffic. Some Illinois counties had planned for and are actively seeking more voting sites than usual, which has required more effort from election authorities seeking places that are willing and expect to remain open despite COVID-19 concerns.

One focal point has been schools, many of which are required to stay accessible and have enough space to allow for social distancing. But some haven’t been as available as they were during the primary election.

The College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn served as an early voting site during the state’s primary election earlier this year. It was approached again for the general election, but this time college officials turned down the request, citing COVID-19 concerns.