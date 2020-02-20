What’s next for Rod Blagojevich? Can he practice law? Run for office?

DOES HE HAVE A PENSION TO TIDE HIM OVER UNTIL HE GETS A JOB?

Not much of one.

Blagojevich’s $65,000-a-year state pension was taken away in 2011 after then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued an opinion laying out how the corruption counts he was convicted of directly related to his official duties as governor.

“He repeatedly traded on his position as a public servant for his own, unlawful ends, violating the public’s trust,” the opinion stated.

The General Assembly Retirement System later went along with Madigan’s recommendation and denied Blagojevich his pension. He is still eligible for a refund of the personal contributions made to his retirement fund during four years as a state legislator and six years as governor, but it’s not a full one, according to Jeff Houch, a spokesman for the State Employees’ Retirement System.

In March 2012, a week before Blagojevich reported to prison, federal prosecutors announced they were garnishing about $21,000 of the $129,000 in pension contributions he’d paid into the system. After taking out taxes, public records show he’s still entitled to $101,917, but he had not applied for it as of Wednesday.