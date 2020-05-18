What to expect when the Illinois Legislature returns Wednesday

Here is a list of items that lawmakers will likely try to pass in the three-day session.

FY2021 Budget

Legislators are legally obligated to pass a budget, which takes effect July 1. Estimates have shown a more than $4 billion loss in revenues from what was originally anticipated before the coronavirus led to the stay-at-home order and nonessential business closures.

Lawmakers have been forced to weigh out priorities. Many services will need to be cut down while some like public health and employment security, Gov. JB Pritzker has said, need more funding than ever.

COVID-19 relief

COVID-19 is the first topic that appears in the special session proclamation. That could mean laws specifically tailored to the pandemic or aimed at economic recovery related to it.

Pritzker said he wants the legislature to pass a "comprehensive" package of bills that help families, small businesses and small towns, however, spending is tight.

He and other Democratic lawmakers have noted that Congress will need to provide relief for state and local governments to make up for the lost revenue over the past month or two resulting from the pandemic, but federal funding remains uncertain.