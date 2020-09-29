What voters should know about state's graduated tax proposal

Under the Illinois system, all individuals pay the same tax rate regardless if they make $20,000 a year or $20 million a year. Proponents of the current system argue that this promotes economic development and helps discourage lawmakers from raising the income tax. If the tax is increased, the increase must apply to everyone, not just a small group earning a larger income, which makes an increase less likely, they argue.

Proponents of the graduated tax contend it is fundamentally unfair for everyone to pay the same rate regardless of income level. They contend it has promoted income disparity in the state.

Can't the General Assembly simply make the change?

No. The flat tax is written into the state constitution. It can only be changed by the voters.

There are two ways the amendment can be approved. If 60% of the votes cast on the amendment proposal are "yes," it will be approved. It will also pass if a majority of all of those voting in the election vote in favor of it.

What will the tax rates be if the amendment is approved?

The General Assembly has already approved the rates that would go into effect if the amendment is approved. Remember, the rate for individuals is now 4.95%.