What we know about the Madigan special investigation

Madigan hasn't been charged with anything. That sets this investigation apart from Smith and Arroyo. Both had been charged by federal authorities when the investigations committee was initiated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats contend that puts a different tenor on this version of the Special Investigating Committee. Although Public Official A (Madigan's designation in court documents) appears throughout a statement of facts that accompanies the deferred prosecution agreement signed by ComEd, Madigan has not been charged with anything and he has denied any wrongdoing. Republican members of the committee argue that distinction is irrelevant for the work before the committee and any decision to reprimand Madigan.

The committee is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. That means the committee could deadlock on critical issues like whether to issue subpoenas to Madigan and other witnesses who have declined to appear before the committee voluntarily. It could also foretell a deadlock when it comes time for the committee to make its recommendation on Madigan.

The Democrats on the committee are all considered Madigan loyalists and all represent strongly Democratic areas. None of them have an opponent in the general election.