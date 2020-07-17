What we know so far about federal investigators looking at Pritzker tax break

“And they’ve been fully aired, and as I’ve always said, any review will show that all the rules were followed,” the governor added. “I’ve not been contacted by federal authorities, nor has my wife.”

Blanchard sent his findings to both federal and Cook County prosecutors. A federal source with knowledge of Blanchard’s report said it was unlikely to lead to any criminal charges. However, the source cautioned, the federal government has a number of ongoing public corruption investigations, and authorities do not know where all those efforts ultimately could lead.

Tandra Simonton, spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney, said Friday that the office had not yet decided whether to pursue the case.

The monthslong effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago to obtain the records, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, appears to have sidestepped the usual practice of issuing subpoenas for the documents. Instead, they were requested through a series of emails sent by prosecutors to Kaegi between Jan. 17 and May 17.

Kaegi in 2018 defeated Berrios during a Democratic primary campaign in which Kaegi accused his predecessor of conflicts for taking campaign contributions from attorneys who file property tax appeals.