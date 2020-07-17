What we know so far about 'years-long bribery scheme' and Speaker Michael Madigan
0 comments
top story

What we know so far about 'years-long bribery scheme' and Speaker Michael Madigan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ComEd is paying $200 million as part of a federal investigation into a “years-long bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to allies of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago announced Friday.

Madigan, a Democrat and the nation’s long-serving speaker, has not been charged with any wrongdoing. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News