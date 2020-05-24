What's in the state budget lawmakers approved this weekend? Here are some highlights

The solution was to craft a budget that relies on borrowing money from the Federal Reserve to keep things in balance. The state will borrow up to $5 billion and use anticipated future aid from the federal government to repay it.

Although Pritzker won't be handed a lump sum budget, he will be given broader authority to move money around in the budget to meet needs. Some Republican lawmakers objected to that saying it gives Pritzker too much authority. Many Republicans are still unhappy with Pritzkers stay at home orders and resultant business closures, which they believe he does not have the authority to do.

They were also upset that the budget relies on billions of dollars or borrowing and does not cut expenses.

"What we've heard today is a budget that is balanced only on a wing and a prayer," said Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon. "It relies on $5 billion in borrowing, or magical revenue that comes from the government with no strings attached. We filed a budget that ignores even the cuts that were pro9osed during normal operating times. We're also seeing unprecedented levels of authority over Illinois taxpayer dollars being granted to one person, being ceded from the legislature to the governor."