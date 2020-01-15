Who’s a lobbyist? Lawmakers grapple with the question as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others push for ban on public officials working in that role

“I believe it would be naive of us to think that’s not happening, that these discussions aren’t happening and those interactions aren’t happening outside of Chicago, outside of Cook County” Sims said.

Sims, an attorney, has been registered as a lobbyist at City Hall and has reported being paid nearly $13,000 in the past two years by consulting firm Gartner for lobbying city officials, according to city records. He’s said that work always took a back seat to representing his constituents in Springfield.

Under a Chicago ordinance approved late last year, Sims and other elected officials will no longer be allowed to lobby at City Hall and city officials will no longer be allowed to lobby other units of government.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The fact that state lawmakers could lobby on behalf of clients at City Hall was thrust into the spotlight by the arrest of state Rep. Luis Arroyo in October. The veteran Northwest Side Democrat, who subsequently resigned, was charged with allegedly bribing a state senator to support sweepstakes gambling legislation that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients at City Hall.