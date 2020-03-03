Who’s profiting off the millions that Illinois’ marijuana business is bringing in? State officials are keeping that secret.

That hasn’t stopped some of the dozens of states that have legalized medical or recreational cannabis from allowing the release of more information than Illinois. For example, Pennsylvania and Ohio post applications for medical weed businesses, including the names of owners, on state websites.

In Illinois, the transparency issue goes back to the legalization of medical marijuana. Passed in 2013, the law bans the release of most information about pot business owners, and even includes criminal penalties for releasing those records.

Six years later, the Marijuana Policy Project helped write the bill that legalized recreational weed as of Jan. 1, according to both the legislative sponsors and the organization’s leaders. The lobbying group’s board members include pot entrepreneurs and investors such as Joseph “Joby” Pritzker, the governor’s second cousin.

Chris Lindsey, the group’s legislative counsel, said that in the early days of weed legalization, there was concern that federal law enforcement might use applicants’ information against them. That hasn’t happened, he noted. In fact, Lindsey said, “States generally want to disclose information to show that the point system and all applications are as fair as they can make them.”